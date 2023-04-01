We Asked Portlanders Where the Mayor Is Opening a Giant Homeless Camp

Portlanders are a knowledgable tribe. They keep up with the news and develop fierce opinions about it. The mayor and his cronies have to deploy pepper spray just to escape confrontation from citizens who are outraged and paying attention.

Well, that’s the story we tell ourselves, anyway.

This week, WW sent filmmaker Zave Payne to Pioneer Courthouse Square with a microphone and a question. It was the debut of Hot Mic, our weekly segment testing civic knowledge in Stumptown. Payne, a Reed College student, will ask fellow Portlanders to answer one question about local events.

This week, the question was: Where is Mayor Ted Wheeler planning to open his first large homeless encampment?

Enjoy the answers: