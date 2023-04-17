REI to Close Pearl District Store, Saying Break-Ins and Thefts Escalated

Outdoor retailer REI said it will close its Pearl District store early next year, becoming the latest retailer to abandon the city. The company attributed its decision to a rise in break-ins and thefts.

“Last year, REI Portland had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security,” REI said in an email to members. “The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our number one priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond.”

The Pearl District store has been open for 20 years. REI is based in Sumner, Wash.

“While we do not believe a downtown Portland location will be possible in the near term, our stores in Tualatin, Hillsboro and Clackamas remain open and ready to outfit you,” REI said.

REI follows Walmart in abandoning Portland. The big box retailer closed two Portland stores, one in Hayden Meadows and one at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue, this year. Walmart didn’t give a reason.

Starbucks last October closed locations in Portland, including one in the Pearl District that was four blocks east of REI, at Northwest 11th and Lovejoy Street. After it was announced, two baristas confirmed the impending closure to WW, saying management told them the closure is due to safety concerns. Starbucks’ corporate office did not respond to WW’s request for comment.







