We Asked Patrons of the Portland Saturday Market to Name the Governor

For the past month, roving correspondent Zave Payne has tested the civic knowledge of Portlanders with questions about current events. We call the segment “Hot Mic”—but maybe we should call it “Stumped Town,” because few people are coming up with the correct answers.

We decided to dial down the difficulty settings. This week, Oregon’s governor celebrated her 100th day in office. This morning, Payne went to the Portland Saturday Market to see if people know who that governor is.

Watch their answers: