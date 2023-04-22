We Asked Patrons of the Portland Saturday Market to Name the Governor

“Is it still Kate Brown?”

Tina Kotek on the campaign trail. (Tim Saputo)

By Zave Payne and Aaron Mesh

For the past month, roving correspondent Zave Payne has tested the civic knowledge of Portlanders with questions about current events. We call the segment “Hot Mic”—but maybe we should call it “Stumped Town,” because few people are coming up with the correct answers.

We decided to dial down the difficulty settings. This week, Oregon’s governor celebrated her 100th day in office. This morning, Payne went to the Portland Saturday Market to see if people know who that governor is.

Watch their answers:

