Readers Respond to the Resignation of Shemia Fagan

On May 2, Shemia Fagan resigned as Oregon secretary of state, following reports by WW’s Sophie Peel that she had taken contracting work with an affiliate of the La Mota cannabis dispensary chain. In a cover story, Peel examined the decisions that ended Fagan’s political career, including allowing La Mota co-founder Rosa Cazares to steer the direction of an audit of state cannabis regulation (“Up in Smoke,” WW, May 3). The reaction to Fagan’s resignation echoed across Oregon and the country. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Fenit Nirappil, via Twitter: “The alt-weekly Willamette Week in Oregon has now brought down a secretary of state, a governor, a Portland mayor, the legacy of a governor/Portland mayor...and probably more I’m forgetting.”

Michele McNamara, via email: “As much as I am disappointed in Shemia Fagan, I am super impressed with Sophie Peel. It had to have taken a lot of digging and checking and cross-checking to develop such a crucial story.”

Wm. Steven Humphrey, in the Portland Mercury: “THIS IS A BUMMER ON MULTIPLE LEVELS, which includes (1) rest assured a Republican would never resign over this type of ethical breach, and now Democrats have lost a smart, progressive voice that was otherwise doing a great job, and (2) probably not much will be said or done about the fact that Fagan was only making $77,000 per year as the SoS. And to make that little as a single divorced mom trying to support her family in Portland’s expensive market, WHILE ALSO carrying the burden of one of the most important state government jobs? That is a fucking ridiculous, untenable position to be put in, and this is exactly why we have a lack of diversity in government, and the reason it’s largely run by rich, white misogynists.”

The Oregonian/OregonLive Editorial Board: “Oregonians legitimately may wonder whether anyone else felt pressured or made decisions to accommodate the couple, as Fagan appears to have done.…One prominent Democrat has lost her elected position for good reason. Our elected officials should not treat that as the only outcome Oregonians will see.”

Jack Bogdanski, via his blog: “Although I always love watching inept politicians go down in flames, the takedown of Fagan is not exactly striking a blow for better government. Her departure is no doubt a great relief to the state’s controlling Democratic Party machine. Fagan belonged to the party but showed little allegiance to the machine.”

Candace Avalos, via Twitter: “A sad day for Oregonians. I hope we can recover swiftly from this political fallout and restore trust in our SOS office ahead of the upcoming election season. We need that trust more than ever right now.”

Tim Nesbitt, in Oregon Capital Chronicle: “This is a lesson in how power blinds one to the ordinary norms and consequences of one’s actions. It’s not any one party’s problem. We’ve seen too many examples of this in all political parties. It’s a human problem. The Greeks had a word for it—hubris.”

CunningWizard, via Reddit: “Wow. Folks, this is why true local investigative journalism matters. Without it she may have gotten away with this.”

Jacob Smith, via Twitter: “Is this the first marijuana scandal leading to resignation that didn’t involve any actual consumption of marijuana? It truly is the 2020s!”

Jeanette Burket, via donation to Friends of Willamette Week: “Awesome reporting on Fagan as well as exposé on La Mota. Thorough, detailed, beautifully written articles. Sophie Peel is my new hero! WW is the only news source that still supplies the ‘why’ in addition to the who, what, where and when. Thank you, WW, Nigel and Sophie!”

LETTERS to the editor must include the author’s street address and phone number for verification. Letters must be 250 or fewer words. Submit to: P.O. Box 10770, Portland OR, 97296 Email: mzusman@wweek.com