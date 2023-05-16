Once Again, Joint Office of Homeless Services Vastly Underspends Budget

The Joint Office of Homeless Services has released its latest quarterly report showing how it deployed the money taxpayers voted in 2020 to spend on reducing chronic homelessness.

For the period Jan. 1 through March 31, the agency spent far less money than the Metro Supportive Housing Services measure generated. The agency spent $18 million worth of Metro money in the quarter. That sounds like a lot but its budget was double that—about $36 million for the period.

As WW has previously reported , even after significantly underspending its Metro money last fiscal year, the Joint Office has fallen badly behind this year’s plan.

Through three-quarters of fiscal 2023, the agency’s new report shows, the Joint Office planned to spend $83.4 million but it has actually only spent about $40 million, or less than half.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, to whom the Joint Office reports, issued a strong statement about the new numbers.

“These metrics reflect a significant amount of underspent dollars, money that desperately needs to be put to good use,” Vega Pederson said. “The underspending is simply unacceptable.”

Vega Pederson says she will take immediate action to get more money on the street, including meeting with the mayor’s office (the city of Portland is the county’s partner in the Joint Office) and Metro to identify short-term targets; meeting with contractors to identify log-jams and bringing in a consultant with national experience “to advise about organizational and structural changes to improve service delivery.”

The Joint Office’s new report shows that in percentage terms the three greatest areas of under-spending are long-term rent assistance (just 15% of the annual budget of $9.5 million has been spent); short-term housing assistance (23% of $32.7 million budgeted); and, permanent supportive housing services (29% of $15.5 million has been spent.)

Vega Pederson announced the hiring of Dan Field, a veteran Kaiser Permanente official, as the Joint Office’s new director last month. The new report makes it clear how much work Field has ahead of him.

Some of the Joint Office’s contractors have told WW that they simply cannot hire staff based off the compensation embedded in the Joint Office’s contracts. Vega Pederson said that is among the many issues she wants fixed. She called for “refined contracting policies and procedures that address provider budgets, performance, quality improvement, innovation, and outcomes.”















