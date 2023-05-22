Oregon’s Largest Private Sector Union Announces Plan to Recall Labor-Friendly Lawmaker

The state’s largest private-sector union announced today it will try to recall one of organized labor’s biggest allies in the the Oregon House.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 put a target on state Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene) after the failure of the union’s top legislative priority this session, House Bill 3183, which would have facilitated unionization of the cannabis industry.

In a statement, UFCW highlighted the death of HB 3183. “Just this session [Holvey] helped out scandal-plagued cannabis company La Mota by killing legislation supporting workplace rights for cannabis workers, just months after his caucus’s campaign fund was showered in La Mota’s cash contributions,” the union said. “Those same workers still face unsafe conditions, wage theft, and retaliation for attempting to unionize.”

Holvey is one of the longest-serving members of the House—he was appointed in 2004—and, as a retired representative of the Northwest Carpenters Union, a labor stalwart. That’s why he’s the chairman of the House Committee on Business and Labor and co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Subcommittee on Capital Construction, in addition to serving on other committees that reflect his seniority.

But he did not advance UFCW’s priority bill, which would have required cannabis companies to put their willingness to sign “labor peace agreements” in writing when they obtain or renew their licenses. Opponents raised questions about whether that requirement was legal, and the bill now appears to be dead.

“Workers fighting to organize deserve fair treatment, safe working conditions, and a path to a strong contract,” said UFCW Local 555 spokesman Miles Eshaia. “Rep. Holvey’s actions don’t reflect the promises he made during his campaign. Unacceptably, he has instead undermined efforts to improve workplaces and protect workers’ rights.”

UFCW cited two other slights in their announcement: Holvey’s 2019 vote for a bill that trimmed pension benefits for public employees; and a 2022 decision (when he briefly served as House speaker) not to pursue more assistance for workers who’d been on the front lines during the pandemic.

“Oregon workers are calling for the removal of Representative Holvey after his repeated attacks on their livelihoods,” said Dan Clay, the president of Local 555. “He has shown that his allegiance lies with large corporations, not with Oregonians. Voters in Holvey’s district deserve a representative who will prioritize their well-being, and they will have an opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with Holvey’s representation.”

Recall efforts around the state are common. Former Gov. Kate Brown faced a slew of them, and at the local level, county commissioners and school board officials have also faced them. Such efforts usually fail, however, whether because of a lack of funding and organization or a lack of desire to overturn the will of voters.

UFCW now has 90 days to gather signatures. To put Holvey’s recall on the ballot, the union must gather a number of valid signatures equal to 15% of the number of votes for governor in his district in the 2022 election.

Holvey and the House Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.