Right-Wing Brawler Tusitala “Tiny” Toese Sentenced to 95 Months In Prison

A judge has sentenced Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, 26, to 95 months in prison for his involvement in a 2021 rally at a shuttered Kmart in East Portland. (That property was the site of a catastrophic fire this week.)

He was convicted of 10 counts earlier this month. Although prosecutors didn’t prove he physically hurt anyone, he was found guilty of inciting the violence, telling the crowd “When Antifa shows up, show them no mercy,” according to a press release announcing the sentencing today from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

The brawl moved from the Kmart to the Parkrose High School parking lot where Toese smashed the window of a car with a baseball bat, spurring on a group of Proud Boys who attacked the man inside.

Prosecutors successfully fought to raise Toese’s sentence beyond the 70 month mandatory minimum given his “long-term involvement in violent activity.”