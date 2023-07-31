Union Supports Rubio’s Plan for Permitting, Heating Up The Fight Between Two City Commissioners

A union that represents thousands of construction workers across the state is backing a plan by City Commissioner Carmen Rubio to fix the city of Portland’s broken permitting—fanning the flames of a battle between Rubio and her council colleague, Mingus Mapps, over how best to fix the city’s permitting dysfunction.

“We are heartened by Commissioner Rubio’s proposals to reform the permitting process. We absolutely see the value in moving towards a centralized permitting structure, and are supportive of all the iterative steps we need to get there,” wrote Ryan Nielsen, a legislative representative of The Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 737, in a letter to all five Portland City Council members last week.

“Bringing together, onto one team, folks who work primarily on permitting-related processes and getting them onto one administrative and technological system is just good sense. Moreover, Commissioner Rubio’s proposed reforms will be good for workers in the trades.”

Mapps and Rubio this month will present competing plans to their City Council colleagues to fix the city’s fractured permitting system, which crosses seven bureaus and, developers say, slows the pace of housing production.

Rubio wants to consolidate all permitting staff under a new permits office. Mapps wants to take a year and a half to sift through the city’s building codes and get rid of competing and duplicative codes that, he says, are at the heart of the issue. (Mapps calls his and Rubio’s plans “fundamentally incompatible”).

That LiUNA, on behalf of over almost 3,000 construction workers, offered its support for Rubio’s plan is significant.

LiUNA has two major branches in Oregon. Local 737, which wrote last week’s letter, does not represent any workers at the city of Portland. Its sister branch, Local 483, represents 615 city employees that work as park rangers, street cleaners, wastewater treatment workers and in pollution control at city facilities.

The construction workers represented by Local 737, while not city employees, work on many projects impacted by the city’s permitting process.

“The permitting process reverberates down and impacts the entire industry,” Nielsen wrote in the letter. “It becomes incredibly difficult for both contractors and the workforces they employ when the permitting process is fraught with unpredictability.”

So was a letter sent to members of City Council by four bureau directors last week backing Mapps’ plan— and saying Rubio’s plan would “slow progress” of ongoing pilot projects aimed at speeding up permitting. The signatories included the directors of transportation, parks, environmental services and water bureaus. Mapps oversees transportation, water and environmental services. Commissioner Dan Ryan oversees parks.

The director of the permitting bureau, which Rubio oversees, did not sign the letter.

City leaders over the past three decades have made failed attempts at fixing the city’s permitting system.

The current competing attempts by two city commissioners, however, also have intense political undertones: Mapps is running for mayor in 2024 and Rubio, if she decides to run, could be his stiffest competition.