New PERS Report Shows More Than 400,000 People Now Participate in State Retirement System

The Oregon Public Employee Retirement System this week issued its annual report, a holiday gift for people who like numbers and want to understand an arcane but important component of the state’s finances.

The PERS system includes now includes a record 405,373 members, a number equivalent to nearly 1 in 10 Oregonians. Of PERS members, slightly fewer than half are still actively employed in Oregon government jobs. The rest are either retired or inactive, meaning they are neither retired nor working for an Oregon government employer.

Although the gold-plated pensions paid to former Oregon Ducks football coach Mike Bellotti and a slew of high-flyers from Oregon Health & Sciences University have regularly captured headlines, the median annual payout for PERS retirees in 2022 was $27,156.

Here’s the distribution of monthly payouts for the 161,860 people who received a PERS pension in 2022:

Monthly PERS benefits, 2022.

The PERS system has been a political lightning rod for years for at least three related reasons:

1. Lawmakers made overly generous benefit decisions in the 1980s and 1990s.

2. That generosity led to a large unfunded liability, i.e. the system owed more to future retirees than it could pay.

3. The unfunded liability meant that employers had to contribute ever-larger portions of their operating budgets to retirement benefits, which had the effect of reducing current services.

The new report sheds some light on all of those issues.

First, legislative that reduced benefits for workers hired after 2003 have changed the system significantly. As the older workers, called “Tier 1″ employees age out of the system and die, the financial picture for the state improves. One example in the report: In 2002, at the height the impact of the generous benefits lawmakers approved, 17.4 % of retirees got an annual pension that exceeded their highest annual salary. In 2022, that percentage shrunk to .7%.

Most of the PERS payouts come from a large pool of investments that fluctuate with the stock market. In 2022, stocks had a bad year, so the investment portfolio declined, which in turn increased the unfunded liability. (Good news: the stock market roared back in 2023, which will reduce the unfunded liability.)

Here’s how the unfunded liability, which stood at $28 billion at the end of 2022, has changed over time (the unfunded liability including supplemental “side account” investments is less, $21.8 billion):

PERS unfunded liability

This chart shows how employer contributions (as a percentage of payroll) have risen over time. (There are two different rates: one for those employers who set money aside in “side accounts” to increase investment earnings, and another rate for those employers who did not.)

Employer contribution rates.

The report also includes a projection for when that unfunded liability will disappear—if the PERS investment portfolio earns steady returns of 6.9%. Here’s what that scenario looks like:

Unfunded liability declines over time.

In a preface to this year’s report, PERS director Kevin Olineck noted that PERS benefit reductions for new public employees then-Gov. Ted Kulongoski 20 pushed years ago put the system on a sustainable path.

Those choices angered public employee unions and effectively ended the careers of at least two Democratic lawmakers, former state Rep. Greg Macpherson (D-Lake Oswego) and state Sen. Tony Corcoran (D-Cottage Grove), but saved the state from fiscal ruin.

“The pension reforms initiated in 2003 are paying off over the long run,” Olineck wrote.