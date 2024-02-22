Drug Policy Alliance Donates $30,000 to District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s Reelection Campaign

The New York-based Drug Policy Alliance, the deep-pocketed drug policy reform group that backed Oregon’s drug-decrimizalizing Measure 110, has given Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt his biggest donation yet his his bid to retain the office.

Last weekend’s $30,000 infusion gives Schmidt a much needed boost going into this May’s election. An advocacy group has blanketed the Portland area in billboards attacking the incumbent DA, and he’s raised much less than his competitor, Nathan Vasquez, a long-time county prosecutor who’s looking to unseat his boss. Schmidt has now raised just over $330,000, compared to Vasquez’s $530,000.

Both Schmidt and Measure 110 face an uncertain future.

Legislators are closing in on a deal to re-criminalize possession of small amounts of drugs, rolling back the key reform at the heart of Measure 110. And Schmidt, who ran as a progressive reformer, is now facing a challenger who promises to reverse many of his policies.

“The Drug Policy Alliance is the leading organization in the U.S. working to end the drug war,” it says on its website. The group spent millions pushing for the passage of Measure 110 in 2020.

Schmidt, whose office is currently negotiating with legislators over the fate of Measure 110, has declined to tell WW his position on re-criminalization. Accepting check from an out-of-state group that funded a now-controversial experiment could land awkwardly with voters frustrated by Portland street conditions.

“I think you’ll continue to see a lot of support for Mike from people who think the decades-long war on drugs approach was a failure and that we need evidence-based approaches to accountability and increased treatment options—even from groups that don’t 100% agree with Mike’s stances—because Vasquez’s policies are so extreme and such a step backwards,” says Schmidt’s spokesman, Andrew Rogers.

While $30,000 is the biggest check to be written to either candidate, it is nowhere near the largest donation. That honor goes to $70,000 in downtown “office space rent” given to Vasquez last summer by Portland real estate developer Greg Goodman.