City of Portland’s Budget Director Abruptly Resigned This Week

The director of the city’s Budget Office, Tim Grewe, abruptly resigned earlier this week.

In an email to top City Council staff on Monday afternoon, the chief of staff to Mayor Ted Wheeler, Bobby Lee, wrote that Grewe had resigned. Lee offered no reason for Grewe’s departure.

“Tim Grewe has resigned and is no longer with the city of Portland,” wrote Lee.

The deputy budget director, Ruth Levine, is the acting interim director of the 15-person office.

Grewe’s departure is surprising in part because the city is in the middle of its budget process for the next fiscal year. Just last Friday Wheeler released his $8.2 billion proposed budget for 2024-25. In the coming weeks the City Council will deliberate on the spending plan.

Grewe could not immediately be reached for comment. Wheeler’s office says he did not receive a severance package.

Wheeler appointed Grewe, 72, as the director of the City Budget Office at the beginning of 2023 as the city was preparing to undergo a significant, two-year long overhaul of its governance structure in preparation for a charter-approved new form of government. Grewe had previously been with the city for decades before leaving in 2006 to work for the U.S Department of the Treasury.







