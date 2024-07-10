Blumenauer Says Biden Should Step Down as Democratic Nominee

Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) on Wednesday afternoon said in a statement that President Biden should relinquish his spot as the Democratic nominee for president following a widely criticized debate performance against former President Donald Trump late last month.

“The question before the country is whether the president should continue his candidacy for re-election. This is not just about extending his presidency but protecting democracy,” Blumenauer said in a statement. “While this is a decision for the president and the first lady, I hope they will come to the conclusion that I and others have: President Biden should not be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Blumenauer added that it was a “painful and difficult conclusion” but that “there is no question in my mind that we will all be better served if the president steps aside as the Democratic nominee and manages a transition under his terms.”

Blumenauer is the only Democratic elected official in Oregon so far to state publicly that Biden should step down. The Congressman’s statement is a departure from what he told WW on Monday in a statement in which he did not address Biden’s future: “The question should be about if the 37-time convicted felon, Donald Trump, who for half an hour lied on national television and was unable to say if he would accept the election results, will step aside.”

Other Oregon Democrats are standing behind Biden, including U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden and Governor Tina Kotek.

Blumenauer has served as a U.S. Congressman representing Oregon since 1996. He is not seeking reelection.