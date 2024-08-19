Sortis Holdings Sells Water Avenue Coffee to Harder Day

Employees at Water Avenue Coffee, the Southeast Portland roaster and retailer, learned Aug. 16 that the company will have new ownership.

Late last week, employees at Water Avenue’s retail outlets in the Central Eastside and downtown and at the roasting operating got an message from Sortis Holdings, the company that until last week owned Water Avenue Coffee.

“As of tonight, August 16, 2024, at 12:01 am, ownership of Water Avenue has transitioned to Harder Day,” said the message from Dustin Guzman, the chief human resources officer for SoHi Brands.

For Water Avenue, which was founded in 2009, the transaction means an opportunity to move on from Sortis Holdings, whose struggles WW and other media have chronicled, and join a company that’s growing. The principals of Harder Day, Brody Day and Dustin Harder, founded Steeplejack Brewing in 2000 and launched their coffee company earlier this year.

Sortis acquired a number of coffee operations in recent years, including See See Motor Coffee and Water Avenue Coffee. As WW has reported, See See is independent again, operating as One Moto Cafe. Sortis Holdings has faced lawsuits and financial challenges in recent months, public records show.

Brody Day, one of the owners of Harder Day, confirmed the purchase of Water Avenue Coffee, LLC. Day says Harder Day will absorb Water Avenue’s 22 employees and will continue to use the Water Avenue name.

“We excited to embark on a new chapter for Water Avenue,” Day says.

Sortis Holdings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.











