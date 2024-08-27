As Deadline Passes, 95 Candidates Have Filed for Portland Elected Offices

The filing deadline for candidates seeking to run for one of the 14 elected offices in Portland city government passed at 5 pm on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The tally: 95. (That number is likely to grow, since last-minute filers won’t be approved until as late as Sept. 5.) That’s the biggest pool of municipal candidates the city has seen in living memory.

Sixteen candidates are running for mayor. Another 78 are seeking one of the 12 seats available on the City Council; three candidates per voting district will be elected. Below is a map breaking down of how many of those 78 candidates are running in each of the four districts.

Candidates filed - District voting map Ballot Buddy

District 1: 15

District 2: 17

District 3: 20

District 4: 26

