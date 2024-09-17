Bobby Lee, Chief of Staff to Mayor Ted Wheeler, Resigns

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s chief of staff Bobby Lee, is resigning.

Lee is leaving the city to care for his elderly parents in South Korea, Wheeler’s office said.

Lee joined Wheeler’s office in 2021. Prior to that, he worked for the city of Seattle’s economic development agency.

This summer, WW published a series of stories detailing how Lee had directed Prosper Portland, the city’s economic development agency, to spend $60,000 on art depicting the Chinese water tiger for two different festivals in 2023 and 2024. The water tiger art was designed by the niece of Lee’s ex-girlfriend, a former City Hall staffer.

Records show Lee directed the agency to approve $60,000 in funding for various water tiger pieces, one of which later ended up in one of the city’s office buildings downtown. This spring, when city staff removed that water tiger mural, Lee accused them of being culturally insensitive and disrespectful. He then requested that the city’s Arts and Culture Office give the teenage artist a $40,000 city grant for additional art. (The Arts Office did not fulfill that request.)

“Over the past three years, Bobby has been an invaluable member of our team, demonstrating unwavering commitment and leadership,” Wheeler said in a statement. “He played a crucial role in advancing our city’s initiatives and ensuring the smooth operation of our office. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The city did not immediately respond to a request asking for Lee’s severance agreement.

Sara Morrissey, recently appointed to serve as one of the city’s five deputy city administrators as the city ushers in a new form of government, will serve as Wheeler’s interim chief of staff. Cody Bowman, his spokesman, will serve as deputy chief of staff.



