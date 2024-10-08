Portland Candidate Forums and Educational Events Between Now and Election Day

City Council District 3 Candidates Forum

The East Portland Chamber of Commerce interviews candidates in a mostly Southeast Portland district that includes much of 82nd Avenue. Rivermark Community Credit Union, 2537 SE Hawthorne Blvd., eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com/event-5840218. 7:30–9 am Wednesday, Oct. 9. Free.

The Oregonian/KGW Mayoral Debate

Rene Gonzalez, Mingus Mapps, Liv Osthus, Carmen Rubio and Keith Wilson square off one more time—this time on television. KGW-TV Channel 8, oregonlive.com/politics/2024/10/what-would-you-ask-portland-mayoral-candidates-at-the-oregoniankgw-debate.html. 6:30–7:30 pm Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Portland Is Possible: A City Candidate Showcase to Reimagine Portland

A game-show format asks mayoral and City Council candidates to work together on problem-solving. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., portlandpossible.org. 6:45 pm Monday, Oct. 14. $10.

Get to Know Your District 2 Candidates

Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud” is on a roadshow across the four districts, with host Dave Miller interviewing candidates. Next up: District 2. Oakshire Beer Hall, 5013 NE 42nd Ave., opb.org/electionevents. 6:30–8 pm Thursday, Oct. 17. Free.

350PDX Mayoral Candidate Forum

One of the city’s leading climate advocacy groups grills the candidates for mayor on their agenda for the Portland Clean Energy Fund, among other matters. Melody Ballroom, 615 SE Alder St., 350pdx.org/action/2024election. 7–9 pm Saturday, Oct. 20. Free.

Ranked Choice Voting Workshop

If you’re still scratching your head after our many explainers on ranked choice voting (see page 14), take a look at the 90-minute forum hosted by the City Club of Portland back in August. Full video posted at youtube.com/watch?v=ngC6hHlyqOQ.

This article is part of Willamette Week’s Ballot Buddy, our special 2024 election coverage. Read more Ballot Buddy here.



