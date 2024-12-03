Dr. Brian Druker Resigns as Head of OHSU’s Knight Cancer Institute

Dr. Brian Druker, CEO of the Knight Cancer Institute at Oregon Health & Science University, is stepping down, according to an email he sent to colleagues this morning.

“It is with deep sadness that I am announcing my resignation, effective immediately, as the CEO of the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute,” Druker wrote in the email. “I will be returning to where I started, running my lab and seeing patients, while exploring options for where I can continue to make an impact.”

The move comes after months of turmoil atop the state’s only medical school and teaching hospital. OHSU president Dr. Danny Jacobs resigned under pressure in October, after a widespread vote of no confidence from faculty leaders last year. The university botched a hurried replacement plan, causing Gov. Tina Kotek, who appoints the university’s board, to step in and unwind the proposed appointment of a faculty insider. After Kotek intervened, OHSU brought back a former senior executive, Steve Stadum, to lead the university on an interim basis.

Druker’s blockbuster leukemia drug Gleevec gained FDA approval in 2001. The breakthrough medication made him a rock star on Marquam Hill and, more importantly, led to a vast improvement in the prognosis for many leukemia sufferers. “Gleevec, the first of its kind targeted therapy...took a leukemia with a three- to five-year life expectancy to a disease where I can confidently tell a newly diagnosed patient that they can expect to live a normal life span,” he noted in his resignation message.

Druker’s success with Gleevec led to Nike co-founder Phil Knight and his wife, Penny, underwriting the establishment of the Knight Cancer Institute with by far the largest gift the university has ever received, a $500 million challenge grant in 2013. The university raised the matching funds in two years.

Druker nodded to the more recent turmoil at OHSU in his email.

“Throughout my career, I have had opportunities to lead some of the largest medical institutions in the world. But more than titles or prominence, I have always come back to what would have the most impact on advancing cancer research and improving patients’ lives. I always believed at this institution, in this beautiful, under the radar spot of the world, we could do things that no one else could,” he wrote.

“I still have more I want to do to advance cancer research and improve patient care. With much reflection, I have concluded that at this time those goals are no longer achievable at OHSU. We have lost sight of what is crucial and forgotten our mission. I will continue to see patients every week who always remind me why the work we do is so important.”

In a brief email exchange, Druker confirmed he sent the email.

“I will remain at OHSU running my lab and seeing patients,” he wrote. “I will, however, be looking for opportunities where I can continue to make an impact on patient’s lives and on the world,” adding, “I believe in OHSU and hope it can get to a better place.”

OHSU did not immediately respond to a request for comment.