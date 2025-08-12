August Smog is Back, Along with Air-Quality Advisories

It’s August in Portland, which means scorching heat and air quality advisories.

Portland’s air quality is predicted to reach unhealthy levels today because of ozone pollution, a.k.a smog, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality warned.

Extreme heat and slack winds are likely to persist until 8:00 p.m. tonight, creating optimum conditions for the production of ozone, which forms when exhaust from combustion engines is roasted with sunlight and heat.

DEQ recommends that sensitive groups including children, people who are pregnant, older adults, and those with heart disease and respiratory conditions limit outdoor activities.

To ease the ozone burden during the heatwave, DEQ recommends avoiding use of cars, gas-powered yard equipment, paint and aerosols.

The good news? A trough of cooler air is descending Wednesday from western Canada, and the National Weather Service’s Portland office says temperatures will drop by 10 to 15 degrees. By Thursday, highs will be back in the 70s.

Updated air-quality levels are available here.