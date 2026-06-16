Same Journalism, Less Ink, Until September

Dear readers,

This July and August we will conduct a significant experiment with Willamette Week’s print edition. For two months, WW will publish a print edition every other week rather than weekly.

Weekly printing will resume in September, and our newsroom will remain just as active as always, publishing news, arts, culture, food and investigative reporting every day here on wweek.com and in our newsletters. Make sure you’re subscribed.

Each Wednesday, we’ll publish a significant enterprise story in our weekly newsletter, along with a full roster of culture features and reviews. Every other week, our papers should be a bit bigger—containing more stories than our normal weekly publication.

Why the change?

This temporary new schedule gives our team space to focus on some behind-the-scenes projects: staff training, preparing for a new newsletter launch, and making design improvements. It also allows us to accelerate a shift you might have noticed over the past year: sharing our most significant stories online first, then publishing them in print a few days later.

We will be back in print weekly starting Sept. 2, but in the meantime, we’re excited to see what our tiny team can accomplish with more breathing room on production deadlines, and what it feels like to have bigger papers on a lesser cadence.

We’ll also reach out to you after this experiment is done, with a reader survey. In the meantime, if you have any feedback or thoughts, please let us know here! We’re always eager to hear from you.

What won’t change is the quality of work you can expect from WW: investigative and enterprise reporting on a level you can’t find anywhere else in Portland, and culture stories that take you into corners of the city you’ve never seen before. You’ll just have the choice to look at it online before you stop by a blue box.

The first Wednesday you won’t see WW is July 1. Find us July 8 and 22 and Aug. 5 and 19 and back to regular weekly papers on Sept. 2.

Thanks for reading.