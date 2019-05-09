"We are grateful that GivingFuel made this stand for the Portland community. GivingFuel expressed concern immediately upon being informed that their platform was being used to facilitate violence," CAIR Oregon said in a statement sent to WW. "Both Patriot Prayer and Portland's Liberation are far-right groups that are driven by hate who seek to terrorize the people of Portland. Enough is enough. We stand with the bravery of Cider Riot, in standing against these hate groups. We all must do our part to counteract hate."