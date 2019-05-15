In the fall we began hitting more bumps in our relationship. We believe that Amazon has come under increasing pressure to de-list accounts that are selling fraudulent products – e.g. fake designer handbags, textbooks, etc. As a result, they built algorithms to block many retailers who appear to Amazon to sell questionable products (or products obtained in a questionable manner). Many retailers, ourselves included, have been trapped – wrongly – in Amazon's new net. We have been flagged by Amazon several times in the past but have always worked through their process and been reinstated. Unfortunately, reinstatement no longer appears possible. Approximately one month ago Amazon removed us from their US marketplace. Despite all our best efforts, and the facts of the case, they will not allow us to resume selling Powell's inventory on their US site.