I would say the two most important things I've learned in my two businesses are: One, you can't do everything alone. You have to get help, you have to trust people, you have to get the right people to come in. Two, it's not going to be perfect. You have to be OK with having a loose plan, because the reality is that we live in a very fluid market. Nothing is ever perfect. You definitely have to just be OK with the ups and downs.