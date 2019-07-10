On July 7, the midfielder booted a penalty kick into the net at Lyon, France, for the go-ahead goal in what would be a 2-0 victory for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team over the Netherlands. That kick sealed her status as the best player in the tournament—Rapinoe, 34, was awarded FIFA's MVP trophy, the Golden Ball, and the Golden Boot for most goals scored—on what is now undeniably the best squad in the world.