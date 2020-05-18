"I can't force my employees and I can't force my customers to wear a mask in my store," Thornton said in the video, according to a transcription by Canby Now. "It won't work for me. It barely works now. And if I can't see the smiles, if I have to hide, if I have to pretend that wearing a mask is keeping me safe instead of keeping me quiet, then I can't face your children and I can't face the families we serve."