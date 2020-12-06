"The pandemic is forcing many airlines to defend their turf. Southwest is using it to invade," the Journal reported Nov. 16. "Even as air travel languished in this fall, Southwest Airlines Co. executives fanned out to cities from Palm Springs, Calif., to Sarasota, Fla., to scope out potential new markets. The airline is adding four more cities to its network this year and announced plans for another six in 2021. And it's looking for more."