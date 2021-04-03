And the Beaverton sportswear giant—which regularly spars with cultural conservatives—can largely thank former President Donald Trump for its good fortune.

That’s the finding of a new study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy , which reports that Nike—a company that generated $4.1 billion of taxable revenue in the past three years—hugely benefited from a tax bill championed by President Trump.

The study named 55 major corporations that didn't pay taxes last year, including gas and oil companies, software companies and food companies. Nike and the shipping company FedEx are the two biggest names on the list, as The New York Times reported Friday morning.

The report was released as President Joe Biden discusses a corporate tax overhaul that would fund his infrastructure and green energy plan. Biden's plan would eliminate tax breaks that result in some companies paying an effective tax rate of zero.