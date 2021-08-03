“The conditions at this location have been deteriorating for months. Employees and guests have borne the brunt of it. Weapons, drug needles and human feces on site are unsafe. We’ve called police for intervention and we have hired security, but conditions continue to worsen. We have no other recourse now but to shut down temporarily to ensure the safety of employees and guests,” the spokesperson said. “Employees are being paid for scheduled shifts and offered positions at nearby locations.”