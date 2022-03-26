With Saudi-Backed Tournament Approaching, Golf Club Plans Improvements and Raises Fees

Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains announced earlier this month it would host a tournament held by LIV Golf, which is financially backed by the Saudi Arabian government.

Last week, the private club is offered its members a chance to air any grievances from 10 am to 2 pm March 23 with staffers from the company that owns Pumpkin Ridge: Escalante Golf of Fort Worth, Texas. That’s according to a letter Pumpkin Ridge shared with members this week.

A letter sent last week told members the club’s initiation fee would increase to $25,000 in order to “improve our facilities and support daily operations” and said to expect a membership fee increase as well.

Many of the improvements are in preparation for the tournament. Listed enhancements before the event include repairs to cart paths, irrigation work, leveling of tees, an entire renovation of its grill and locker rooms, and new patio furniture. Members can also expect an “all around enhancement” of the food and drink available at the clubhouses.