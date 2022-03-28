Recycling Pickup Company Ridwell Continues to Spar with Washington County Over Its Services

The company that collects hard-to-recycle items from Pacific Northwest stoops continues to spar with Washington County officials, and neither side will back down.

Ridwell, a Seattle-based company has been met with hostility from suburban counties since it first arrived in the Portland metro area in late 2020, has fought municipalities who argue Ridwell is violating their exclusive waste-collecting franchise agreements with trash haulers.

Earlier this year, Ridwell sued Washington County in federal court for forcing it to withdraw its service from unincorporated parts of the county. (Ridwell voluntarily withdrew from both Clackamas and Washington counties after the counties sent cease and desist letters to Ridwell, and threatened it with monetary penalties if it continued service.)

On March 25, the last day Washington County could respond to Ridwell’s lawsuit, it filed a motion to dismiss the suit.

It will likely be months before a judge makes a ruling on the matter.

The company’s signature white boxes with cherry-red writing sit on the doorsteps of over 22,000 Portland-area households. While the bulk of its customers do not reside in the counties that have fought against Ridwell, the fight is symbolic: Trash haulers want to defend their territory, and any encroachment on their turf is seen as an existential threat.

WW chronicled that fight in December.

Ridwell has long argued that because it doesn’t collect items that the trash haulers cannot currently such as batteries, styrofoam and lightbulbs, it is not in violation of trash hauling franchise agreements. (While Portland’s trash haulers fought Ridwell’s arrival, City Council unanimously approved an exception to companies like Ridwell to operate within city limits.)

Ridwell sued Washington County on Jan. 21. The company’s lawyer argued that the county was improperly protecting the trash haulers’s monopoly at the expense of the state’s recycling goals.

In late January, Washington County commissioners approved a temporary rule that allows Ridwell to continue operating until its franchised trash haulers start their own program (of which early iterations appear to emulate Ridwell’s service almost exactly). That program, if approved, is expected to start sometime this summer. At that point, Ridwell would once again be ousted.

In a January meeting, the county’s manager of solid waste and recycling, Thomas Egleston, summed up the haulers’ public position on why the haulers should provide the service, and not outsiders like Ridwell: Ensuring the items collected are disposed of responsibly and ensuring that any resident who wants the service has access to it.

“Innovation does not bloom in a regulated system like this, but those services are provided consistently, under the county’s authority, and provided at the behest of the county in alignment with our priorities and vision,” Egleston said, who added that “The haulers have signaled to use through memorandums that they are interested and can provide this service.”

Ridwell has long argued that it was not until they arrived in Portland that franchised haulers expressed interest in collecting these materials.

“Expanding the haulers’ monopoly and kicking innovative new businesses out of unincorporated Washington County is bad for both consumers and the environment —the public will have to pay more for an inferior service that has fewer opportunities to keep stuff out of the landfill,” Ridwell vice president of public affairs Caleb Weaver tells WW.







