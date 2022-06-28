9/11 Family Members to Speak Out Against Saudi-Backed Golf Tournament Held Just Outside of Portland

GROUND ZERO: Rescue workers climb over and dig through piles of rubble from the destroyed World Trade Center as the American flag billows over the debris. (Andrea Booher/FEMA News Photo)

Family members of victims who died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center are objecting to the Saudi government-backed golf tournament being held this weekend at the private golf club just outside of Portland.

The tournament, put on by the newly formed LIV Golf, which is heavily funded by Saudi Arabia’s investment fund arm, is facing loads of backlash from local politicians and former members at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, where the tournament commences this Thursday.

Relatives are expected to speak the same day, June 30, at a press conference held at Pioneer Courthouse Square, according to an announcement issued this morning.

Relatives of 9/11 victims have made repeated attempts to hold the Saudi Arabian interests financially responsible for the attack. The Saudi government has denied any involvement. Last fall, the White House declassified an FBI report that detailed links between the Islamist terrorists who carried out the World Trade Center attack and Saudi nationals living in the U.S.

Critics of the tournament’s stop at range from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to the mayor the North Plains, alongside other regional mayors, have rebuked the tournament. The Saudi investment arm has long been accused of “sport washing”—or putting massive funding behind international sports in order to divert attention away from human rights abuses.

Pumpkin Ridge is the first U.S. destination for the series. Its owned by Texas-based Escalante Golf, founded by three former fraternity brothers.