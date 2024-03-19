See See Motor Coffee’s Flagship Location Is Up for Sale

Last month, WW reported that See See Motor Coffee, the eclectic motorcycle-themed coffee shop that sold gear as well as caffeine from its flagship store on lower Sandy Boulevard, faced eviction.

See See is part of the Sortis Holdings stable of food, beverage and hospitality companies, some of which have faced financial troubles (“All Sizzle,” WW, Dec. 20, 2023).

At the time, See See founder Thor Drake told WW he hoped to have the matter resolved soon. But now the owner of the See See building at 1642 NE Sandy Blvd., George Kassapakis, has put it up for sale.

“Property is in its final month of lease and will be delivered vacant as of May 1,” the listing says. “Current tenant is vacating.”

Drake says he hopes to find a way to stay put. “I’m currently reacquiring the business,” Drake says. “And we’re raising capital to keep the business there (Northeast Sandy location). We’re considering all options, but that’s our first preference.”