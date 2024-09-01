Fred Meyer Workers Take to the Picket Lines

This Labor Day, thousands of grocery workers are striking.

Portland-area employees of Fred Meyer walked out Aug. 28 to protest what their union, United Food & Commercial Workers Local 555, says are unfair labor practices by the stores’ parent, Kroger Co. The walkout comes as Kroger fights the Federal Trade Commission in court to purchase Albertsons Companies Inc., owner of Safeway, for $25 billion. It would be the nation’s largest-ever grocery merger. UFCW president Dan Clay testified against the sale in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, picket lines formed at Fred Meyer stores across Portland, including the Hawthorne location, pictured below. The strike is scheduled to continue through Tuesday, Sept. 3.