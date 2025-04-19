Bend Psilocybin Center Becomes First in Oregon to Offer Insurance Coverage

A Bend-based nonprofit psilocybin service center has become the first in the state to offer private insurance coverage for psychedelic therapy.

Bendable Therapy announced this week it will now accept insurance through Enthea, the only licensed benefits provider offering coverage for psychedelic mental health treatments.

“This partnership with Enthea represents a pivotal moment in the integration of psychedelic treatments into mainstream mental health care,” said Amanda Gow, executive director and co-founder of Bendable Therapy, in a statement.

Operating out of a converted house near downtown Bend alongside a licensed provider, the organization handles therapy preparation and post-session treatment while its clinical partner administers the psilocybin—the psychoactive compound in “magic mushrooms”—under Oregon’s legal framework. Together, they’ve served more than 200 clients and led the state’s first field study on psilocybin-assisted care, according to their website.

Bendable’s program includes individual and group therapy, pre-session support and guided psilocybin experiences, followed by integration sessions to help clients process and apply insights from their journey. Individual sessions cost $3,800 and group sessions cost $2,200.

Gow said in the announcement that the service center has provided more than $275,000 in financial aid to clients since launching and sees the partnership with Enthea as a way to continue providing psychedelic therapy to people who can’t easily afford it.

Oregon remains one of the few states to legalize psilocybin therapy, drawing in clients from around the country. Enthea, headquartered in Newton, Mass., already partners with companies across the country to offer coverage for psychedelic-assisted care, including ketamine therapy.

In other words, Enthea will now cover trips from across the U.S. to Bend to trip.

“These therapies have been a profound catalyst in my own healing journey,” said Jessica Tracy, Enthea’s head of growth and partnerships, in the statement. “Employers and unions have a unique opportunity to lead the way in making these transformative healing modalities accessible and affordable.”

Gow added that the deal signaled psilocybin therapy gaining mainstream acceptance as a treatment.

“This partnership represents more than expanded access—it’s a shift in how we value and deliver mental health care,” Gow said. “It signals that psilocybin-assisted therapy belongs within the landscape of evidence-based, reimbursable treatment options.”