Most of us would recognize not enough is being done. We've got families that through a set of unfortunate circumstances find themselves out of their apartment, out of their home, living in their car. They need some transitional help to get back to [being] productive members of society that they want to be. We've also got a number of people, young and old, that like being on the street. And if you put them up in the Hilton hotel, they'll probably want to go back to being on the street. So it's not that one size fits all in terms of approaching the homeless problem.