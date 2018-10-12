Former City Council Candidate Andrea Valderrama, who finished fourth in the May primary contest for Portland City Council, has endorsed Jo Ann Hardesty in the November runoff election.
Valderrama, who works as an aide to Mayor Ted Wheeler and serves as vice chair of the David Douglas School Board, won 10,000 votes in the primary.
Her supporters would have been enough to push Hardesty over the 50 percent mark to win outright in the primary. But it's not clear, of course, that her endorsement will seal a victory for Hardesty in November. For one, more voters are expected to cast their ballot than voted in the spring.
Valderrama cited Hardesty's "leadership skills and racial justice values" in a statement sent by the campaign.
"Our communities have been waiting for generations to have our voices heard and our issues prioritized by the Portland City Council," says Valderrama in a statement.
"I believe Jo Ann has the right set of collaborative leadership skills and racial justice values to fight for these changes as our next City Commissioner," she continues. "As an elected official, community advocate, and mom, I'm proud to endorse Jo Ann for Portland City Council. I'm looking forward to working with her to ensure that we, as east Portlanders and progressive communities of color, are represented in City Hall."
Shortly after the primary, Smith received the backing of two other opponents from the primary: former neighborhood association president Felicia Williams and architect Stuart Emmons.
