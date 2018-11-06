A Republican attack ad created by pro-Trump PAC Future 45 uses the specter of far-left violence, including a photo apparently taken at a flag burning during a Portland protest, to stoke voters' fears and steer them toward GOP candidates.
"The screaming, the violence, the smears and death threats," an unseen narrator says as scenes of protests and vandalism flash on the screen, interspersed with photos of prominent Democrats and left-wing leaders. "The far left moving to socialism. Undefended open borders. Immediate tax increases. 100% government-run health care. The booming economy stopped. Nancy Pelosi back in power. Gridlock. And then, impeachment."
The final image appears to of a scene in Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland at the January 20, 2017 inauguration day protest. It shows a burning flag against the Portland skyline. Masked protesters, dressed in black block garb, burned an American flag that day.
"Is that really what you want?" a woman's voice asks. "Voting for any Democrat gets you all of that."
The ad predictably fails to mention the long list of right-wing violence that has become a constant nuisance in Portland. The far-right rallies that frequently end in brawls with antifascist counter-protesters inspired an emergency ordinance that gives police more power over protesters. City Hall will consider the proposal on Nov. 8.
