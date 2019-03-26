Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and his political consultant Jake Weigler have parted ways.
The split is the latest development to raise questions about the mayor's prospects for re-election.
"They simply had different visions," says mayoral spokeswoman Eileen Park in a statement. "It was a mutual decision."
Weigler, who works for the firm Hilltop Public Solutions, ran Wheeler's 2016 mayoral campaign, a landslide victory. "We appreciated the opportunity to work with the mayor," he says.
Wheeler has said he'll consult his family before deciding later this year whether to mount a re-election bid.
