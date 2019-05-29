"The DOJ has found us in substantial compliance in all areas related to our response to those in mental health crisis as a result of the diligent work we have been doing," Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement responding to the survey results. "PPB officers recently spent five hours working to get a person in crisis to come down from a construction crane with a successful outcome. In another incident this week, officers pulled a subject back in through a window as the subject was attempting suicide. These are only two examples of many with similar outcomes due to the work of compassionate PPB officers. "