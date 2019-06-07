Party buses and tour vans are classified differently by PBOT, but they face a similar permitting process. If a vehicle carries more than 14 passengers or weighs more than 2,600 pounds, it needs a state permit, as well as city licenses. Companies with smaller vehicles need a $500 city permit and a $250 permit for each vehicle. The vehicles can't be more than 10 years old, and they must be inspected by a certified mechanic. The company has to carry $1 million of liability insurance.