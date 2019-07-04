Any long-term effects of negative news coverage, Hibdon says, remain to be seen. But the general trend in tourism for the Portland metro area has been one of growth, with no decline in sight. Despite negative coverage during several years' worth of protests, he points out, "We've still seen growth in tourism jobs, in overall spending, in numbers of travelers, in airport data, in hotel booking rates… if some of the protests [in past years] had a negative effect, that was overpowered by tremendous interest by the general population."