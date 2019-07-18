Gregory McKelvey became the face of Portland resistance to President Donald Trump, helping to lead a week of protests that blocked interstate highways in the nights after the 2016 presidential election.
McKelvey left last year to work in Atlanta, but today he announced on Twitter his return to Portland. He'll be campaign director for mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone.
Iannarone announced plans last week for a rematch against incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler.
McKelvey led a series of protests in favor of police reform under former Mayor Charlie Hales and greeted the arrival of Wheeler's tenure with optimism, though that quickly soured after police cracked down, sometimes violently, on protesters.
McKelvey has previously managed Xan Augerot's campaign for Benton County Commissioner And James Ofsink's state Senate run in 2016.
