The discrepancy in numbers between the Portland Police Bureau and the Portland Bureau of Transportation comes from a difference in the criteria used to determine what constitutes a "traffic fatality." The PPB classifies these as all instances involving a motor vehicle that result in death. PBOT's traffic safety page, however, states that its numbers exclude "people who die: more than 30 days after a crash, intentionally (suicide), in an act of homicide (a person intentionally crashes into another person), in a crash not involving a motor vehicle, from a prior medical event (e.g. a heart attack or drug overdose), or in a crash in a parking lot."