"It is clear that youth have a unique perspective on the issue of climate justice, which is why it is so important for us to be taking strong action," the letter, which asked for a response from the district by Sept. 3, said. "We are youth who care about the future, youth who want to work toward solutions, youth who are willing to make sacrifices and stand up for what we believe in. That is why we are counting on Portland Public Schools to support us in this action."