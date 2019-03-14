PPS released a statement regarding the district's position before the March 14 protest that openly acknowledged its support of student-led civil demonstrations: "The District's position is that these are not protests, but organized school activities. These are efforts to anticipate and safely manage the students who wish to show solidarity with students in Florida. The communications do not say that these are statements against gun violence. These are seen as teachable moments for 17 minutes during the school day, with an opportunity for discussion afterward."