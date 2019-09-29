A motorcycle rider died after crashing into a pickup truck on Saturday, bringing the total of traffic deaths in Portland to at least 43, according to Portland Police Bureau statistics.
Police on Sunday identified the motorcyclist as Edward B. Woods, 41, of Portland, and said speed may have been a factor in the crash, which occurred at 3:53 pm Saturday near Northeast Halsey Street and 80th Avenue.
"The motorcycle, a Ducati Monster, crossed the center line and tilted onto its side," according to a Sunday update on the crash from the Police Bureau. "The motorcycle and rider slid into the path of a Ford Ranger pickup truck going eastbound. The driver of the Ford swerved to the right and up onto the sidewalk, but was unable to avoid the collision."
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
No one in the pickup was injured, police say. The driver of the pickup truck was cited for not having a license and not having proof of insurance.
This marks at least the 43nd traffic fatality this year, according to Portland Police Bureau statistics. (Portland Bureau of Transportation, which uses different criteria to calculate the number including not tallying suicides among other factors, counts at least three less than police.)
Before this month started, Portland had seen more traffic fatalities in 2019 than in all of last year.
