• "We've seen a big increase in the homeless population on our corner and in the park in the last year, and we know it has increased security issues and, looking at declining sales, had a negative impact on our business," wrote Susan Bashel, an owner of Pastini restaurant adjacent to the park, in an email to Fish on April 24. "We have recently put a restaurant remodel there on hold, and are evaluating whether we should renew our lease there."