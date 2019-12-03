At 11:20 a.m on Dec. 2, a woman was crossing Portland's Southeast Belmont Street at a crosswalk on Southeast 20th Avenue when a red Toyota made a left-hand turn into the crosswalk and struck her and her dog.
The woman is being treated at a nearby hospital.
Police are attempting to locate the car that struck the woman Monday morning. Surveillance footage captured by a nearby camera shows a red Toyota striking the woman and sending her toppling over the dashboard. Another truck obstructs much of the unfolding video scene as witnesses ran to help the woman.
The footage shows a bizarre scene: The driver stops the vehicle upon impact and lingers for about 10 seconds as nearby drivers and business employees rush to help the woman, before slowly driving away down the street.
Police are encouraging anyone who may know the car or its driver to report it to the Portland Police Bureau immediately.
Comments