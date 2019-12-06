"During her time in the legislature, Representative Williamson has been a champion for working Oregonians," says Jeff Anderson, Secretary-Treasurer, UFCW Local 555. in a statement. "Her record has proven that UFCW 555 members can count on Jennifer to fight to level the playing field by holding corporations accountable, keeping our elections clean and fair, ensuring the highest integrity throughout the ballot measure process and standing up to protect the 2021 redistricting process to ensure that Oregon is a place where district lines are drawn fairly and equitably."