Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) won a key early endorsement in the competitive Democratic primary for Secretary of State.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555, a private-sector union, announced its endorsement today:
"During her time in the legislature, Representative Williamson has been a champion for working Oregonians," says Jeff Anderson, Secretary-Treasurer, UFCW Local 555. in a statement. "Her record has proven that UFCW 555 members can count on Jennifer to fight to level the playing field by holding corporations accountable, keeping our elections clean and fair, ensuring the highest integrity throughout the ballot measure process and standing up to protect the 2021 redistricting process to ensure that Oregon is a place where district lines are drawn fairly and equitably."
Williamson cited legislative causes she'd worked on with the union in accepting the endorsement.
"From fighting for the Sick Days Act and Oregon's Fair Work Week Law, both of which gave working Oregonians more stability in their lives and dignity in their work, to tough contract negotiations with some of the biggest corporate interests around, it has been an honor to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with UFCW 555 members. I'm so proud to have their support in this race," says Representative Jennifer Williamson in a statement.
Williamson faces State Sen. Mark Hass (D-Beaverton), former Gov. Kate Brown agency director Cameron Smith and Jamie McCleod Skinner, a former city manager in Phoenix, Ore., in the Democratic primary. (No Republican has yet announced.)
It's the second key endorsement in the race from a traditionally Democratic interest group. Williamson already received the endorsement of NARAL Pro Choice Oregon Politically Action Committee in October.
Many public sector unions have said they won't endorse any legislator that voted for pension reform legislation. Both Williamson and Hass did. It's not clear how those unions will proceed, which makes the private-sector union endorsement all the more significant.
A prominent environmental group, the Oregon League of Conservation Voters, has threatened to punish any senators who didn't vote to pass the carbon cap bill. Williamson voted for House Bill 2020. Hass voted to send to the bill to committee, earning the ire of OLCV.
