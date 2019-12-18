Contribution of the Week
HOW MUCH? $2,000
WHO GAVE IT? Mike Golub, president of business for the Portland Timbers and Thorns
WHO GOT IT? Mayor Ted Wheeler
WHY IS IT INTERESTING? Wheeler's re-election campaign has generated little buzz so far. His poll numbers are soft, reflecting a number of constituencies disappointed in the mayor's performance.
One unvarnished success: the expansion of soccer stadium Providence Park, approved in 2017 on Wheeler's watch. The Timbers and Thorns put up $85 million and the city contributed about $5 million. The addition of 4,000 new seats and other ameni-ties is a big win for sports fans and the downtown economy, as both soccer teams continue to draw large, enthusiastic crowds. City officials also recently floated—and quickly dropped—a plan to ban homeless camping under the new grandstand, which extends out over Southwest 18th Avenue.
Golub is a regular contributor to local campaigns, but the $2,000 he gave Wheeler is his largest contribution yet. He did not respond to a request for comment.
