At 10:45, police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly and said everyone who remained would be subject to arrest and use of force. For nearly an hour after, protesters stood idle as the police at some points repeated the command nearly every other minute, declaring the assembly unlawful. For the second night in a row, protesters formed a phalanx of umbrellas along the front line of the fence. Another throng shimmered aluminum baking sheets and tin foil toward the police, reflecting the stadium-bright lights back onto the cops.